Kim Kim Kardashian softened social networks with a photo of the smallest of the Kardashian clan

Kim Kardashian has filled her social networks with tenderness by sharing a photo of the smallest of the Kardashian clan. Through her official Instagram account, the socialite has boasted how well the little cousins ​​get along on a trip to the beach.

Recently, Kim Kardashian was involved in a scandal just like Kylie Jenner for using their private planes for short trips. Even the youngest of the children of Kris was nicknamed “killer of the planet” for making a trip of only 17 minutes.

Kim Kardashian publishes tender photo of her daughter and nieces

The businesswoman, without paying attention to the drama that surrounds her, has continued with her life as if nothing was happening and publishes her day to day on social networks. Since the painful procedures to which he undergoes to show off a toned abdomen even the time he spends with his family is exposed on his platforms.

This time Kim Kardashian shared with her followers a photograph in which her daughter is seen Chicago with her cousins, True, by Khloé Kardashian and Dream by Robert Kardashian. “BFFAE best Friends forever and ever”, she wrote about the friendship of the little ones.

The businesswoman’s post reached almost a million likes in less than an hour and hundreds of comments from khloe, Paris Hiltonamong other celebrities. “How adorable”, “Aw, missing Stormy“, “I’m dying! They are the most beautiful”, wrote followers of Kim Kardashian.

