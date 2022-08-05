Kim Kardashian Shows Off Adorable Photo Shoot With Daughters North and Chicago

kim kardashian surprised his social media followers by share a series of photos posing with her daughters North and Chicago. In the images, the 41-year-old businesswoman is seen dressed in her usual black leather jumpsuit and gloves that contrast with her long silver hair.

The 9-year-old and 4-year-old respectively joined their mother’s trend and opted to wear a sleeveless fur dress. North exposed her beautiful Afro hair like very few times, Well, let’s remember that she had chosen for some time to use her peculiar braids.

North West appeared with a new look

Photo: Instagram

“YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ”, wrote the celebrity at the bottom of the photos in which she and her daughters wear silver-colored solo glasses from the Yeezy collection, Kanye West’s clothing line.

Kim Kardashian and her little daughter Chicago

Photo: Instagram

on postcards, Kim Kardashian is shown as a loving mother and happy to share this moment with her daughters, especially with the youngest, who hardly appears with her at public events unlike her sister North.

Fans of the owner of Skims celebrated that despite being separated for more than a year from kanye-west and after the strong hints on social networks, she showed her full support for her ex-husband’s new collection.

Apparently North West could make her debut as a designer in a collaboration with her fatherWell, last week Kim Kardashian gave a preview of the sketches her daughter has made on fabric, showing that she has a talent for drawing and a passion for fashion.

