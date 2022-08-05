Keanu Reeves will star in a series produced by Martin Scorsese

Keanu Reeves has become one of the most sought after figures in Hollywood and now we know that finally will work alongside Martin Scorsese. The happy news was shared by Hulu during the summer tour of the Television Critics Association and was replicated by media such as IndieWire. In this case it is not a movie, but a a series titled the Devil in the White City.

The show will be based on the homonymous book written by Erik Larson and published in 2003. The Canadian actor will play Daniel H. Burnham, the legendary architect who promoted the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The script for this fiction will focus on Burnham and Dr. HH Holmes, a serial killer who terrorized that American city at the same time.

Although the rest of the cast of this audiovisual story has not been revealed -much less a promotional poster or trailer-, it is confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio will participate as executive producer along with Scorsese himself, while the direction will be borne by Todd Field.

Leonardo Dicaprio. Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Facebook.

An important detail to consider is that DiCaprio initially acquired the rights to this production in 2010. At that time, the project was intended to develop as a film with Leo in the lead role. However, it was difficult to reconcile the busy schedule of the star of titanica to launch that feature film. Ultimately, Hulu got involved in that proposal and has been working on it since 2019 to bring it to the small screen.

For now, the tentative release date for this work has not been revealed, but it is expected to arrive between 2023 and 2024. We recently reported on Reeves’ tender gesture with an 80-year-old fan.