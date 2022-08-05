Karol G shows off Selena Gómez dancing to the rhythm of Provence

Singer Carol G bragged to his millions of fans as some international celebrities enjoy his latest music single titled “Provence”.

It may interest you: She no longer looks like Karol G, Rosalía showed off her new look with an attractive dance

Through your stories on your account Instagramwhere he has more than 55 million followers, shared several videos of some celebrities listening to his theme song, whose official video has more than 350 million views on Youtube.

Karol G boasts the success of Provence

As he highlighted after four months of being released, the song continues in the global top 15 and for this reason he took the opportunity to share some images of colleagues listening to his song.

It first showed the American singer Selena Gomez in the middle of a party dancing to the rhythm of his song.

Later he taught one of the members of the group bts listening to her while driving.

He continued to teach card of the grouping kpop doing their own version of this song.

In addition, he showed how it sounded at full volume from the Eiffel tower in Paris.

In the same way, she showed a video of her interpreting it after being invited to Tomorrowland with Potwith whom he also performed the song they made together “Don’t be shy”which has more than 250 million views on YouTube and where the Colombian took the risk of singing completely in English for the first time.

After her revelations, she got millions of comments from her followers where they filled her with compliments and highlighted how great she is and also did not take long to ask her for a collaboration with these artists, especially with Selena Gómez, who has done several feats with Latin artists such as Camilo Echeverry, Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin.

For now, the artist continues to enjoy the success she had with her tour “Bichota Tour”where great reception and with which he toured much of the world, as a sensation in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

At the moment she continues to enjoy her new image, as we remember that she recently said goodbye to her blue color tone and welcomed her red color tone, comparing herself to the Disney princess, the Little Mermaid.

He is also preparing for his next tour of the United States, with which he stressed that he will surprise his fans.

So much so, that many are already waiting for a new release, with which they can also dance and sing their hearts out.

Do not stop reading: With attractive dance and captivating photos, Karol G made everyone sigh

The photos of Karol G sunbathing that in minutes exceeded a million likes

Karol G, the most awarded at the Premios Juventud