Kamilo Rojas, the young protagonist of ‘Ermitaño’ who dreams of winning an Oscar

Photo: Press film ‘Hermit’

Kamilo Rojas is a curious boy who likes to do many things. He is an actor, he is a musician and a student. Kamilo lives with his mother, his father and his older brother, who support him unconditionally. He also wants to study English and robotics. Kamilo is the protagonist, together with Alejandro Aguilar, of Ermitaño, the first film by Colombian director Arturo Loaiza.

He has acted in loving paultogether with Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, as well as in running with the devilstarring Nicolas Cage and in which the Colombian Natalia Reyes also participates, and in the telenovela nurseswhich earned him his first India Catalina.

This versatile boy has also been playing the French horn for about two or three years, he doesn’t remember well, in the Philharmonic. Kamilo likes to do everything, acting, making music, studying, spending time with his friends and with his family. He says that his mother is distressed, because she says that she wants to get involved in everything, but they organize themselves and find time for everything.

Infobae Colombia spoke with this young actor, who at his young age already has a bulky resume and a promising future in the arts, in which he dreams of winning an Oscar.

Photo: Press film ‘Hermit’

Kamilo, tell me, when did your interest in acting begin and how did you get into that world?

The truth is that I was very restless in the kindergarten and I liked to do a lot of things and then my mother, when I left the kindergarten, started looking for something that would entertain me, so we went to the academy and there I danced and Carlotica, my manager, said that I acted very well and suddenly I had a good future. There we started going to classes and I did some castings.

After about six months, more or less, I won two almost at the same time and one was to record in Girardot, which was The treasure Y when you live with meeither.

How were those first two experiences?

Well, I mean, it was a little complicated at the beginning because I didn’t know anything about it and I think I got better a little in the classes, and then, in the castings I started to do much better.

What happened after winning these two castings?

Then I did some commercials and then I won a movie, which was with Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, which was loving paul. Later I won another one, which was running with the devilwhen Nicolas Cage came to Colombia and, well, Ermitaño, but before that he had done nursesmy character got cancer and I had to shave my hair and with that role I won the India Catalina.

What was it like working with Javier Bardem and with Penélope Cruz, two gigantic actors and how are you starting your career?

The truth was very cool. It was a very small scene, but, let’s say, when Javier Bardem left the scene, the escorts began to surround him and I didn’t manage to take a photo or anything.

And how was your work with Natalia Reyes in the film that Nicolas Cage shot in Colombia?

No, super good, let’s say I learned several little things from her, she’s very good and then, you know what was very curious because after finishing the recording and going home, we left in the same car with Natalia and before get out of the car had earned the role he did in terminator and he told me.

So you were the first to know…

Yes, literally. Because she was like “Ouch! I earned it! And she went home super happy.

Photo: Hermit Press.

Before talking about Ermitaño, tell me how was the passage through Enfermeras. Well, it was a strong role, a boy with cancer who is very sensible and mature… How was the preparation for a role as complex as this?

Look, at the beginning my character was like very normal, it was always like the same thing and I told the directors to make me something like cooler, then they made my character get sick, and I was like “oh no, they got a little excited little bit” and then, yes, I began to study a lot what leukemia is like and I did very well in the scenes. I had to convulse and since the bed did nothing, I had to start moving.

And how was the preparation?

It was a bit complicated because I had never seen cases like this, and I was looking at leukemia cancer on the Internet and what was happening to people and also when my mom had told me that I had to do it and that I had to shave it off. I kind of thought about it a lot, a lot. I thought about it for like a week and finally accepted it and it was very cool to do that character.

What’s more, that role earned you the India Catalina. How was it when you found out about the nomination and the award?

It was very cool, but there was a very very sad part, that since we were in those times in a pandemic and they had already said that I had earned it, and I was super excited I went to bed to jump with my mom with emotion, but since we were In the middle of the pandemic we couldn’t go to Cartagena to receive the award. It was still very cool and that moment was super exciting.

When his mom found out that he won this award, what was his reaction, understanding that she has always supported him on this path in acting.

If not, I mean, at the beginning she started to cry and everything and well, as at the beginning she thought that this was for people with a lot of money and all that and well when we achieved this she even cried with emotion. Me too, literally.

Kamilo, how has it been to combine your professional life with your school life?

No, well, I love it, I think that’s what my profession will be from now on: acting. But let’s say, with the school it hasn’t been so complicated, thanks to the school, that is, I can turn in the work a little later, because I am in the College of exceptional talents and there they give me a little time to turn in the work that I didn’t do while recording.

The film stars Alejandro Aguilar and Kamilo Rojas. Photo: 70 Millimeter Films

Now yes, let’s talk about Ermitaño, how was it to appear at the casting?

Well, at first it was a virtual casting with Arturo (the director of the film) and well, I did it and I won it and it was super exciting because Arturo said that I acted well. Samuel was a curious and mischievous boy, sometimes mischievous, and he really likes to study everything.

How much is there of Samuel in you and of you in Samuel?

The naughty thing and studying everything, I love to investigate everything. Also like the rogue. We have some things in common. There is a scene in which I said something to my mother and she was like “Oh yes, do it”…

Tell me a prank that has made a movie.

Well, my mom (in the movie) helped me with that, because she told me, from now on we have to throw the bread out to Amanda (another character in the movie) and I would go and throw the bread out for her. It was very funny.

At the beginning of the film, the relationship between Samuel and Horacio is strange, Horacio hides from Samuel, who speaks to him without seeing him, how were those first scenes?

As (Samuel) always came from school to study, then I told him all those stories and everything that happened outside the world. And Horacio was afraid of being able to leave, but let’s say that after he left the house we had a good relationship and were very good friends. I even taught him to ride a bike.

In addition to getting Horacio out of the house, what does Samuel bring to Horacio in his life?

I create freedom, because after opening up to Samuel, Horacio kind of had more freedom. We had a very good relationship. I liked the relationship between the two of them and the story is very beautiful.

Could we say that Horacio becomes like the father he didn’t have that Samuel didn’t have?

Yes, well, he asked him about his father and he told him that he was a very good person, but after my mother started talking and when he left the door, I felt that he was like a father to me. Another of the good scenes is the one where we play on the swing.

How was the recording process? I understand that the shooting was postponed, they changed locations…

We had never used face masks and that was uglier. Apart from the fact that we were in hot land and it rained almost every day and the security protocols were also very rare. Bathe your hands every five minutes, that alcohol… mask.

What was it like working and being directed by Arturo?

The relationship between the two was super good and he directs well. To be the first movie,

Super good. We had a very good connection.

And the work with Alejandro, who plays Horacio, how was it? What did you learn from him?

He is very good and so, as a joke, he told me, you are very good, go to the next one. He also gave me a lot of advice, that he should do such a thing and he would tell me “not to put more into it as an emotion”, or something like that. Recording with him was super cool, he is a very good actor.

The film is in black and white and then the color starts to appear, how did you think of the film the first time you saw it?

I loved it and that it was transforming into color, I loved it. That was very cool. And no, seeing that on the big screen, no, super cute.

Kamilo, what is coming now after the Hermitage premiere? What are you working on?

Some shorts are coming and we will wait to see what else comes out, something big with a good character.

KEEP READING:

‘Ermitaño’, Arturo Loaiza’s tribute to Colombian peasants

“When a person is not moved by a sunset, it is because they have a sick soul”: Ermitaño, a fight for dignity

‘Reparaciones’, the Colombian short film that was awarded in France