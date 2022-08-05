Johnny Depp is accused of plagiarism with Jeff Beck: more drama for the actor | Music

Jean G Fowler

A new legal problem arises for Depp after the premiere of his album with Jeff Beck

The problems continue for Johnny Depp, because after the high-profile trial he won against Amber Heard, now he has been sued for plagiarism of one of his songs with Jeff Beck.

The pair are accused of copying lyrics from a poem called “Hobo Ben,” which they allegedly used for their single “Sad Motherfuckin Parade” in some of the opening lines. The poem was written by a man named Slim Wilson, who was in jail for committing murder in 1974, according to Rolling Stone.

The poetry is of popular black origin and was recorded in the book “Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me” by Bruce Jackson, who lived with Wilson and also had the opportunity to obtain other texts from prisoners, who all appear under pseudonyms to protect your identity.

The magazine compares the song’s opening lyrics to the poem, for which the musicians didn’t credit Jackson or Slim Wilson, noting that the words used are undeniably similar.

“Ladies of culture and beauty so refined, is there any among you who will grant me wine? I’m ragged, I know, but I don’t have a bad smell, and God bless the lady who’ll buy me a drink,” he later continues, “Hattie, wide-hipped, turned to Nadine with a laugh and said, “What That funky f–ck really needs girl, it’s a bath.”

“I’m ragged, I know, but I don’t smell bad”, “God bless the lady who’ll buy me a drink” and “What that funky f… *** really needs, kid, is a bathroom”, is are other similar phrases.

“Everything else is from Slim’s performance in my book. I have never come across anything like this. I’ve been posting stuff for 50 years, and this is the first time someone has copied something and put their own name on it,” the author said in a statement.

The representatives of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck are reviewing the situation and assured that if it is true, they will give the corresponding credits to the authors; The pair released their album “18” last July.