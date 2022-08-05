Johnny Depp could act alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes 3

After being fired from various film projects, Johnny Depp seems to have found a way out to resurrect his acting career at the hands of his friend Robert Downey Jr. This is the movie Sherlock Holmes 3.

Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. could appear together in a movie

Rumors recently began about a possible collaboration between Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr, because it is thought that Robert would have wanted to help his friend by including him in the third part of Sherlock Holmes.

According to FandomWire, The actor who gives life to Iron Man has been in talks about the possibility of including Johnny Depp in the film that has been postponed several times so far.

One of the reasons the Sherlock Holmes 3 movie has been delayed is due to the health emergency and script issues.

It is thought that Johnny Depp will play the role of the villain in the third installment of the storywhile Robert Downey Jr. will return to the role of Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous character.

Until now, Johnny Depp has lost his role as Jack Sparrow and his participation in Fantastic Beasts, and Disney blocked him from participating in any future projects.

As a reply, His fans have collected thousands of signatures asking for his roles to be returned, but the actor himself has said that he does not want to return even if they offered to take his place.

Johnny Depp is facing trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation. This has been televised and testimonials have been shown from people who were present during their relationship, as well as from Johnny and Amber.

Fans of the actor have gathered outside the court to show their support. and they have managed to catch him when he arrives at court in the company of his lawyers.

Some have even gathered outside the trial venue with banners and messages of support for the actor. He has shown his gratitude to his audience by stopping to take photos and sign autographs, as well as waving to cheerers.

Through social networks, the actor’s fans have sent him messages of support in this new battle, as they hope this will help him clear his name in the film industry.

Through social networks, his fans took the opportunity to remember how this scandal had damaged Depp’s career and assured that they hope that after his victory, the producers who fired him will retract.

The actor’s defense highlighted that in five decades no one had accused the actor of domestic violence despite the fact that he has had several partners and is even the father of two children.

In 2016, Johnny Depp’s daughter wrote a message of support for her father on social networks accompanied by a photo in which he is teaching her to walk as a baby.

Even though the post has since been deleted, fans still remember her message.