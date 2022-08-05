Johnny Depp and his deep concept of art

Lto life of Johnny Depp shone again after he won the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old actor has explored other artistic facets, in addition to appearing on the big screen, as he has also been seen playing with Jeff Beck around Europe.

As if that were not enough, also has spent time paintingan area in which he is doing quite well.

What is art for Johnny Depp?

The exotic actor shared what art represents to him.

“I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those that matter most to melike my family, friends and people I look up to,” Depp said.

“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them for my limited me. No one should ever be limited.”

His success as a painter



Johnny Depp he has earned over $3.6 million just hours after launching his own 780-print artwork at London’s Castle Fine Art gallery on Thursday.

His art sold out the same daywith limited edition portraits valued at $3,973 each and a set of four prints at a price of $15,040.

“Johnny’s debut collection, Friends & Heroes, sees him focus on people he has known well and who have inspired him as a person,” the description reads.

“Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrait of how they have revealed themselves to him.

“Working from photographic references, each image has been reduced to a simpler, more iconic representation of the subject, which Johnny has then developed and energized with his features freehand flourishes“.