John Wick in space? “If ‘Fast & Furious’ has been able, so can we,” says the director – Movie News

The fourth installment of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves will hit theaters in 2023.

The story of the murderer played by Keanu Reeves returns to the big screen in 2023 with john wick 4, the fourth installment in the franchise directed by Chad Stahelski. It will not be the last mission for the character, because Lionsgate announced in 2020 that john wick 5 was already in development. With each installment, the action and ambition of the protagonist has been increasing and, after four films, what is there left for the character of Reeves? Maybe go to space be one of the options and, although it seems crazy to you, the truth is that its director has confirmed that there is a “clear possibility”.

“I don’t know if I’ll be piloting the ship, but could the character go?” Stahelski replies in CB. “Even as a fan, I find the world of John Wick to be fun and interesting. But the sky is the limit. We’re not coming from an existing IP, so I don’t have to follow the Batman tradition. i can do anything“.

Surely the possibility of sending John Wick into space has reminded you of what happened with Fast&Furiouswho sent a couple of his characters to this place in his last installment Fast & Furious 9. For Stahelski, if the family of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has been able, they too. Even admitting that he does not know if in the future he will continue to be in charge of bringing the murderer’s story to the big screen.

‘John Wick 4’ has found “new and interesting ways” to make Keanu Reeves suffer

“If the producers, myself included, in the studio somehow get very smart and fast and we can continue to be smart about how to handle it. [la saga] and getting the right people to continue it long after my term, yes. Anything can happen. Yes Fast&Furious He has been able to, I’m sure we can. It may take a little longer, but let’s stay grounded for now and try to keep up the good work.“, he concludes.

In the short term, John Wick’s plan is to end, with the help of the Fisher King (Laurence Fishburne) with the high table, the organization that rules the criminal world. So who knows if to defeat them you will definitely have to carry out one of their missions in space. Perhaps to destroy a satellite of the organization?

While you wait for news about the saga, don’t miss the trailer for john wick 4 that you will find on these lines. In addition to Reeves, the film features Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård and Hiroyuki Sanada in its cast. Also with the returns of Lance Reddick as CharonIan McShane as Winston Y Laurence Fishburne As the Fisher King.

