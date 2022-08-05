Jennifer Lopez, Sienna Miller and the other best-dressed strings of the week

Dizzying necklines, bright colors and the inevitable cut-out. What else will the stars have in store for us this week?

There is no self-respecting Friday without our loved ones Best Dressed of the Week! Celebs have been busy in terms of style this week. Despite the high temperatures, there have been many events that have seen them sporting bold, refined and super colorful looks.

It was certainly the focus of attention this week the LuisaViaRoma charity galathe annual event that celebrates its partnership with Unicef ​​Italy. At the evening that was held in Capri At The Charterhouse of San Giacomo, international stars attended, one of whom performed in a particular musical performance. We are talking about her, Jennifer Lopez! Fresh birthday and honeymoon with her husband Ben Affleckthe godmother of the evening performed in an exclusive concert in front of guests from all over the world such as Vanessa Hudgens, Sara Sampaio, Jamie Foxx And Jeremy Irons. We selected the looks that impressed us the most for the event!

Sara Sampaio in Zuhair Murad Resort 2023

Credits: Getty Images

Natasha Poly in Alaïa Spring 2022, Rene Caovilla sandals and Repossi jewels

Credits: Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel in Alberta Ferretti Fall 2022 and Gianvito Rossi sandals

Credits: Getty Images

Lucilla Bonaccorsi in a long dress with all-over silver sequins and deep neckline

Credits: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino

Credits: Getty Images

Also this week there was no shortage of premières and exclusive events that kept our stars busy. Between dresses in fluorescent colors and sequins, let’s discover together who the others are Best Dressed of the Week!

Sienna Miller in Self-Portrait

Credits: Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò in Twinset at the 19th edition of the Magna Graecia Film Festival

Credits: Courtesy of Press Office

Joey King in a Cong Tri dress, Shaun Leane Jewelery necklace and Mara Paris rings

Credits: Getty Images

Zoey Deutch at Carolina Herrera Resort 2023

Credits: Getty Images

Julia Stiles in an optical white jumpsuit with a bow belt and white and silver sandal

Credits: Getty Images

Maya Jama in Sophie Couture Spring 2023 and Jimmy Choo ‘Minny’ sandals

Credits: Getty Images

Amber Midthunder in a pink long dress with high neck and all-over floral details at the premiere of “Pray” in Los Angeles

Credits: Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah in The Row

Credits: Getty Images