Jennifer Lopez like a diva in Capri, with cat glasses and a checkered skirt

J-Lo in Capri has captured all the attention on herself: with her diva looks she was the queen of the island for a few days.

Of the short vacation in Capri, Jennifer Lopez will keep beautiful memories. It seems that on the island you have really spent some beautiful days, between parties, moments of leisure but also of work. The pop star is tireless and even in this case she was unable to sit still for a minute, juggling a thousand commitments. Her new husband Ben Affleck was not with her. The two after the surprise wedding flew to Paris for a romantic honeymoon, then they separated: the actor returned to Los Anbgeles (where he is shooting a film) and the singer went to Italy. For a few days she was the queen of Capri.

Jennifer Lopez, designer and trendy looks in Capri

J-Lo came to Italy mainly for work reasons, but she was able to enjoy the beauties of Capri also by being a bit of a tourist among its streets and clubs. You stayed at the Tiberio Palace, the most exclusive and luxurious structure in the area. She then she was the guest of honor of the evening organized by LuisaViaRoma and Unicef. She performed in concert for the guests present at the gala, attracting her attention with her animalier look designed by Fausto Puglisi. She wore a “layered” outfit by Roberto Cavalli, embellished with feathers and crystals, which she then auctioned for charity. In moments of pause she was first seen in a well-known pizzeria with a designer jewel look: here she delighted those present singing in Italian. Then she was seen in the streets of the island with a luxury outfit worth almost 8000 euros.

J-Lo diva of the photo shoot

Under the sun of Capri, the pop star took the opportunity to create a photo shoot of which some stolen shots are slowly emerging. First it was the turn of the costume photos: the 53-year-old wore first a yellow one and then a white one, adding a bandala and maxi sunglasses giving everything a vintage touch. Then J-Lo opted for a slightly different outfit, so here she is with a blue and white suit with a Scottish picnic print signed Tory Burch.

Jennifer Lopez enjoys the Capri sun in a high-cut one-piece swimsuit and maxi sunglasses

The bra top with thin straps and cut-out detail under the bust costs 291 euros. The wide pleated midi full skirt features a darker fabric band at the top, with darts that define the waist, structured knife pleats and side slits. It costs 682 euros. Both garments are available on the official website of the brand and belong to the Spring / Summer 2022 collection. The popstar is always attentive to trends and has not missed the return of the vichy check print, which all the main Maison have brought back to the catwalk.

It’s perfect for summer (and was a favorite of the great 1960s divas like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot). She completed her look with a pair of cat-shaped sunglasses, the trendiest model with elongated lenses of summer 2022. No high-heeled sandals, but a pair of comfortable flip-flops. The two-piece showcases the pop star’s famous six pack abs, who boasts a stunning physique shaped by years and years of uninterrupted physical activity and great attention to nutrition. She is a real diva.