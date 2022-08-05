Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separate by mutual consent

The rage over the surprise wedding of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck It could become a shock for all those interested in the daily life of this famous couple, as it transpired that, a few weeks after their link in Las Vegas, Bennifer faces his first separation by mutual agreement.

The reason that prompted Jen and Ben to make this drastic decision is as surprising as it is strange, because the newlyweds want to strengthen their love by being away from each other.

(Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez / EFE)

After their romantic honeymoon in Europe, JLo and Affleck are convinced that being apart will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly, a source assured “Hollywood Life”.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger, and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making a lot of money.” extreme money. It’s a win-win situation.”

(Bennifer will be separated for an indefinite time / AP)

Although this news does not make it clear if they will live in different houses, what it does confirm is that they will not be physically close.

“They’re always talking, texting, FaceTiming and even recording when they’re apart at work. The time they spend apart makes getting back together so much better. JLo loves knowing her husband will be there for her no matter what.” whatever happens,” the source said.

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They were married in an intimate ceremony at “A Little White Wedding Chapel” in Las Vegas, and only Emme, daughter of JLo and Marc Anthony, Seraphina, daughter of Ben and Jennifer Garner, were present. However, the couple would have every intention of throwing a wedding worthy of America’s highest-profile celebrities. “Page Six” revealed that Jennifer and Ben hired the services of Colin Cowie, one of the most sought-after wedding planners in Hollywood, which would indicate that this party could cost up to 25 million dollars.