Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are SEPARATED by mutual agreement days before their WEDDING for these reasons

Undoubtedly one of the most notorious couples of recent days is that of Ben Affleck and of Jennifer Lopezbecause last month, both decided to announce their commitment to have a wedding a day later in Las Vegas, but like every relationship they all have different mechanics to bring out the connection and this time was no exception because this duo decided to have a agreement mutual of separation for certain curious reasons.

After Jennifer Lopez brag about her marriage to Ben Affleck which was in Las Vegas and to go on their honeymoon to Europe accompanied by their children to return and start with the preparations for the wedding which apparently will be big in one of the actor’s mansions that he bought when he was just hanging out with JLo, the media announced that they have a agreement of separation.

For the sake of the connection between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck you will stay apart

According to the medium called “Hollywood Life”, the couple between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck face their first deal separation to days of wedding In a big way, this is because they will strengthen their ties and that, despite the fact that it sounds strange, they do it for the sake of the connection and that the charm is not lost.

In said source they point out that the pair of lovebirds want to focus separately on their professional careers, separate a little, in order to miss each other more strongly and make the bond stronger, earn more money and miss each other much more.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger, and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making a lot of money.” extreme money. It’s a win-win situation,” reported Hollywood Life.

In said statement given by the media it is not clarified if they will live in separate houses but if they will not see each other daily like any normal newlywed couple, because apparently their contact is more virtual, where they message each other every so often, they make video call and above all they are aware of each other, so one of the things that loves to Jennifer LopezIt is knowing that if she needs her husband’s help, he will run to her without losing his spark.