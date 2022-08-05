Jennifer Lopez Affleck Wears the Perfect Sleek Black Bikini in Italy

Jennifer Lopez knows the perfect way to wear a black swimsuit to show off your curvy for sure.

When we said that the whole world was on the Amalfi Coast, we meant the whole world. Including Jennifer Lopez Affleck.

The actor was spotted in Capri earlier this week lounging on a boat, a mysterious pink drink in hand. He wears what appears to be a black bikini top Combined with a high waisted skirt, as well as thick drop earrings and all the glamour.

I wasn’t there, so I can’t be sure, but it looks like he’s posing for the camera. Photos coming to OntheJLo.com soon… (maybe).

Jennifer Lopez has been traveling through Europe since mid-July, following her surprise wedding in Las Vegas with Ben Affleck on July 17. First it was the honeymoon in Paris, where the couple, together with their children from previous marriages, visited all the famous monuments – the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, another boat – followed by a stop in Capri to perform at the LuisaViaRoma charity gala. for UNICEF and, apparently, to get some rest.

Not to mention that Lopez Affleck celebrated its 53rd birthday on July 24, as well as the launch of the JLo Beauty Booty Balm. True Leo behavior.

Speaking of Leos, Affleck’s birthday is coming up on August 15, and it’s a big birthday: the actor/director/friend of Matt Damon turns 5 this year. I can’t wait to see what the Lopez Affleck family has in store. I’m sure everyone will be dressed to the nines.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.