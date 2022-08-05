Is that you Will Smith? Latino causes a sensation for his incredible resemblance to the actor

Over the years and the growth of his career in the world of cinema, the American Will Smith has achieved worldwide recognition. This is how, in countries like ours, it is easy to identify its iconic characters. Therefore, in the last days a Latino has stolen the attention of Internet users for his resemblance to the actor.

Before becoming the famous actor he is today, Smith suffered several economic conflicts, to the point that the debts he accumulated caused several of his possessions to be seized by tax entities.

His life changed drastically when, in 1990, he signed a contract with NBC to play the title role of ‘The Fresh Prince of Rap’, show that catapulted him to success in the industry.

Due to his constant dedication, the actor is now known for bringing important characters to life in films such as ‘Aladdin’, ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ and ‘I, Robot’.

Who is Will Smith’s Latin double?

This is Yashual Eduardo Ávila Abello, a 30-year-old Venezuelan man who migrated from his country to Peruwhere he is dedicated to doubling Smith in the streets and surprising passers-by.

His resemblance is so great that an account was created on Tik Tok where he imitates the American, especially with his famous role in ‘The Prince of Rap’. on said platform already exceeds 46 thousand followers and his videos have hundreds of views.

A resident of Lima, the capital, Ávila takes to the streets in the company of a colleague and, with background music, takes advantage of his physique to entertain anyone who passes by. She has caused so much sensation in the networks, that several people approach him to ask for photos, as if he were the real Will Smith.