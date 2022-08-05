How to bounce off 3 separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There is one thing deadlier than other players in Fortnite, and that is misjudging a jump or height and falling to your death. The recently debunked Crash Pad item is made to prevent deadly falls and is the focus of one of this week’s new quests. Here it is how to bounce off three separate crash pads without landing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

How to use blocking pads

Crash Pads come in sets of three and can be thrown to create a pad that you can bounce off of for height or to give yourself extra travel distance. They can also be dropped from the air and provide protection from any fall damage. You simply have to hold down the aim button and then press fire to launch them.

Bouncing off 3 Crash Pads before landing

The best way to complete this mission is to drop a Crash Pad and then bounce off of it, then throw the next Crash Pad where you are going to land. Repeat this one more time, and the search is over.

It’s much more difficult to leave three Crash Pads and try to navigate between them, as depending on where your initial jump is, you might be thrown too far away. There’s nothing worse than getting both of the Crash Pad bounces and then getting a full shot on the third due to terrible maneuverability in the air. Seeing as Crash Pads will also break if you set a new one too close to the old one, this method requires too much extra work.

This is everything you need to know about how to bounce off three separate crash pads without landing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. As you work through the Week 9 missions, remember that No Sweat Summer and Rebuild the Block are still continuing until next time. week, and those missions give great rewards.

