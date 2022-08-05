How much is Paul Walker’s old Porsche 911 worth?

Paul Walker (1973-2013) was a true fan of cars, beyond his stellar participation in the saga Fast and Furious. And one of his favorite brands was Porsche, more precisely the legendary 911 sports car.

Now up for auction Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 from 1973 that belonged to the American actor. The bid will take place in Monterey, United States, by the company Mecum next Thursday, August 18.

The auctioneer’s estimate of the final price of the vehicle starts at $1,000,000 and ends at $1,250,000. It may seem like a lot for a car with 93,774 kilometers, but it has a story behind it that justifies it.

I also read: The unknown side of Paul Walker: he dreamed of being a marine biologist, he enjoyed surfing and was fascinated by martial arts

Despite the fact that it belonged to Paul Walker, this 911 is in itself very valuable and rare. When it came off the production line in 1973, it was the fastest german production car on the planet. Equipped with a 2.7-liter six-cylinder engine, it developed 210 horsepower and had a top speed of 239 km/h.

Inspired by the legendary 917 with which Porsche had conquered Le Mans, they were manufactured only 1,580 units of this model.

The 911 Carrera was the first of its kind to have one spoiler at the front and one at the rear. could could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. It’s not fast compared to most modern sports cars, but it’s faster than, say, a 2020 Fiat 124 Spider.

Walker bought it in 2011. In an interview with Jay Leno, on the Tonight Show, he said that he booked it without trying it or seeing it in person.

Paul Walker’s Porsche 911. Photo: Mecum Auctions.

Paul Walker’s Porsche 911. Photo: Mecum Auctions.

Paul Walker’s Porsche 911. Photo: Mecum Auctions.

Paul Walker’s Porsche 911. Photo: Mecum Auctions.

Paul Walker’s Porsche 911. Photo: Mecum Auctions.

Paul Walker’s Porsche 911. Photo: Mecum Auctions.

Paul Walker’s Porsche 911. Photo: Mecum Auctions.

Paul Walker’s Porsche 911. Photo: Mecum Auctions.

The Paul Walker Legacy

September 12, 1973. California, United States. Cheryl was giving birth to the second of her five children and named him Paul…Paul Walker. She still did not imagine that that newborn boy would become a popular idol. Much less, that his life would end as it did.

Paul Walker was not just another actor. He was a reference for hundreds of thousands of ironworkers throughout the planet, without distinguishing languages ​​or cultures. He still is. His passion for cars went beyond the screen. He left a very strong legacy and a memory that lives on.

Paul Walker was 40 years old when he died. (Photo: Reuters)

His end, paradoxically, came on top of a sports vehicle. One like those that he drove in Fast and Furious, the saga that took him to the height of his career. It was on Saturday, November 30, 2013, when crashed at full speed aboard a Porsche Carrera GT. His friend Roger Rodas was driving, and he also died.

Hours earlier, Walker had breakfast with her mother and her only daughter, Meadow. He had planned to buy a Christmas tree that day to decorate it as a family, as he liked to do every year. It was an ordinary morning, until the Fast and Furious actor got a message. She told them that she must leave and she did. It was the last moment that she shared with them.

“We were having this good conversation, and he he had forgotten about an event he had. She got a text, she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to be somewhere,’ and she was out,” Cheryl recounted. It was a charity event organized by his NGO Reach Out Worldwide to help the victims of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines. Walker was there, he fulfilled that task. He later he died.

Once Vin Diesel, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto, recounted the talk he had with Cheryl a few hours after Paul’s death: “He hugged me and said: ‘I’m so sorry’… And I told him ‘ What do you feel? You are the mother who has just lost a child.’ And he answered me: ‘Yeah, but you just lost your other half.’”.

“He was a great kid,” says his brother Cody, emotionally, in the documentary that recounts his life and death (it’s called “I Am Paul Walker”). “He liked to go fast”Sister Ashlie adds. “Cinema did not capture everything. He couldn’t capture it all,” laments Fast and Furious director Rob Cohen.