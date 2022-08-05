How is the mansion that Leonardo DiCaprio put up for rent for 32 thousand dollars per month

You could say that Leonardo Dicaprio is unique, because there are few Hollywood stars who surpass his talent and acting ability. the protagonist of titanica He became, over time, one of the most coveted artists by production companies in recent years, however he does not choose any project just because, since it has to inspire something or mean a real challenge.

Behind his name is a long list of successes, including The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, for which he won his first and only Oscar, The Origin, Django Unchained and Eleven Upton a time in Hollywood, along with many others.

The front of the exclusive property.

But when Leonardo Dicaprio he is not acting, he has another great source of income and a great passion, the real estate business. The actor is never static and is always on the go, buying, remodeling, selling and renting properties all over the place, although his forte is in Los Angeles.

It is for this reason that it was recently known that the movie heartthrob put an exclusive mansion in Beverly Hills for rent for the sum of 32 thousand dollars per month. He acquired the property last year, remodeled it to his liking and whim and now considers it ready to make a profit.

The staircase and the entrance hall.

The huge house dates from 1936 and has a dimension of 464 square meters. It consists of four bedrooms, six bathrooms, an entertainment and games room, a huge living room, a fully equipped kitchen with a mini bar, a laundry room, a terrace with a breakfast area, and an extensive garden.

The amenities are distributed on two floors, but also the mansion of Leo DiCaprio It has a swimming pool, solarium, spa and a guest house. The entire property maintains its classic 1930’s look, but was recently updated with white oak and chevron flooring and marble accents. In addition, the actor added all new furniture and appliances of the highest technology.

One of the rooms.

The house is located in the Beverly Hills Flats area, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the area and is rented fully furnished and ready to move in without having to do anything extra. The property is already in the portfolio of a prestigious real estate firm in the United States and Leo, who invested 9.9 million in its purchase alone, is eager to start making a profit on it.

The kitchen with island and marble countertops.