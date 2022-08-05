Healthy diet during lactation prevents diseases

Carry one healthy diet during the lactation period, it manages to normalize the lipid content in the milk and prevent metabolic alterations in the offspring. This is demonstrated by the study carried out by a team from the Obesity and Nutrition area of ​​the CIBER (CIBEROBN), in the Molecular Biology, Nutrition and Biotechnology Laboratory (Nutrigenomics, Biomarkers and Risk Assessment group, Cloud) of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) and the Health Research Institute of the Balearic Islands (IdISBa), in collaboration with the Institute of Physiology of the Czech Academy of Sciences.





The research analyzed, in a animal modelif by normalizing the maternal diet during lactation it was possible to prevent harmful effects that the consumption of an obesogenic diet exerted on the ‘lipidome‘ either lipidomic profile (the set of hundreds of lipids) in breast milk and plasma of the offspring.





Previous studies have already shown the negative consequences of obesogenic diet during the perinatal period, more specifically by affecting the function of the mammary gland. Based on this idea, the researchers focused on possible intervention strategies during the lactation period, with the aim of preventing the adverse effects caused by this type of unbalanced diet.





The results show different benefits, both in the correct growth and subsequent health of the child, as well as in the prevention of metabolic disorders.





To do this, they carried out a lipidomic profile analysis to determine the alterations involved in the risk of diseases in later stages. In addition to the analysis of the plasma lipid profile of the offspring in the final stage of lactation.





Such alterations in the mother’s milk and in the plasma of their offspring were largely reversed with a diet balanced during lactation. The improvement has been related to the recovery of the expression levels of the adiponectin hormone in the mammary gland, as well as with the decrease in the expression of several proinflammatory factors.





The authors of the study led by the Professor Catherine Peakare currently in the process of studying the extent to which these results (obtained in an animal model) can extrapolate to humans. In any case, they recommend extreme care of feeding during lactation.

