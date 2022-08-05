HBO Max: The six Warner Bros movies that disappeared

HBO Max has surprised several users due to the removal of exclusive content without prior notice of the platform, as well as the cancellation of several announced projects such as the animated sequel to Scooby Doo and Batgirl.

After the merger of Warner Bros with Discovery, several specialists fear that the HBO Max platform will come to an end, due to rumors that Discovery plans to create its own platform with its own content and Warner Bros.

In accordance with Variety, Warner seeks to reduce costs and save taxes on underperforming titlesbeing one of the possible reasons why managers decided to quietly remove content from HBO Max.

These are the movies removed from HBO Max

the witches: The film directed by Robert Zemckis and starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock, was one of the films that was conspicuous by its absence in the platform’s catalogue.

An American Pickle: The film starring Seth Rogen and Sarah Snook was also one of the films that said goodbye to the HBO Max platform.

lock down: Another movie starring Anna Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Stiller and Lily James, was removed by HBO Max, being a romantic movie that premiered on January 14, 2021 in the United States.

Charm City Kings: The film produced by Warner Bros and directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, silently said goodbye to the HBO Max platform.

superintelligence: The film where Melissa McCarthy plays Carol Peters, also says goodbye to her, after being released in 2020.

Moonshot: Starring teen stars Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, it disappeared three months after being included in the catalogue.

HBO Max prepares possible layoffs

The HBO Max platform that arrived in the United States in May 2020 and in July 2021 in Latin America, would be preparing possible layoffs up to 70 percent, according to TheWrapsince the platform would be forced to reduce its original productions.

