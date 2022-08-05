Governor of Jalisco issues warning to Amaury Vergara

The Guadalajara crisis has grown that not only worries the rojiblancos fans, the bad moment of the Flock has knocked on the doors of Guadalajara politics.

The end of your event today, Enrique Alfaro, Governor of Jaliscoexpressed his concern about the bad moment of Chivas, beyond football.

“It worries me a lot as a fan, but also as a governor because Chivas It is more than a football team. What happens is that this club has important social implications and I think it is a moment of very deep internal reflection, because this path they are following is unsustainable”, commented the politician upon leaving the Government Palace.

Alfaro took advantage of the microphones to send a message to Amauri Vergara, owner and president of Guadalajara, in whom he has all the confidence.

“Hopefully Amaury, that he is a man who I recognize has a lot of capacity, take charge of the matter and something can be done quickly for the good of the team and for the good of his fans”, he added.

The leader pointed out that the problem of Chivas it goes beyond sports; a more in-depth analysis is necessary.

“I am one of those who goes to the stadium every 15 days and I see how the discomfort and frustration is growing, I would even say the anger of the fans. I think it is time to make a comprehensive review of what is happening, because beyond the results and the lack of wins, there is a much deeper problem and it has to be addressed”, concluded the boss from Jalisco.