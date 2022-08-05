Goodbye booster? They deny a star who dreams of playing in America

The Eagles seek to sign the Uruguayan striker from LAFC, but within the American club they made a decision about it.

brian rodriguez is the player who can become the fourth reinforcement of the America for him Opening 2022. After managing to release Jorge Meré, the azulcrema board of directors has already started talks with the LAFC of the MLS to reach an agreement, but the news is not encouraging.

After the friendly match between the Eagles and the Los Angeles team, Michelle Giannone, a collaborator who covered the American league for TUDNassured that the coach of the Uruguayan, Steven Cherundolo doesn’t want to let the 22-year-old winger outsince he just became the owner.

“Club América bets on Brian Rodríguez from LAFC. He would welcome the move as mentioned last night. Cherundolo said that he does not want to lose the Uruguayan. LAFC will not accept a loan, only a “sale substantial“wrote the reporter.

In earlier days teams like Flamengo and Santos from Brazil offered by Brian Rodríguez, but the LAFC board was not satisfied with the amounts or the proposed agreements, so They chose to reject. Now it’s up to the Eagles to try to convince the footballer and the club about him.

For his part, the Uruguayan longs to become a new player for America, but the negotiations have still begun and for now anything can happen. For the amateur there is only wait for news in the next few days.

