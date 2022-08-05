‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, the new album by producer Calvin Harris – The Mohican

Milan, 5 August 2022 (THE MOHICAN-MM) – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ (Columbia Records / Sony Music) is the new album from the producer Calvin Harriswhich contains the new single ‘Stay Withe Me’ in collaboration with Justin Timberlake, Halsey And Pharrell Williams. The disc contains the single ‘Potion’ in collaboration with Dua Lipa And Young Thug and the song ‘New Money’ feat. 21 Savage. Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg.

This is the tracklist of ‘Funk Wav Bounces vol. 2’:

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘New Money ‘Feat. 21 Savage

3. ‘Potion’ Feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug

4. ‘Woman Of The Year’ Feat. Stefflon Don, Chloe, And Coi Leray

5. ‘Obsessed’ Feat. Charlie Puth & Shenseea

6. ‘New To You’ Feat Normani, Tinashe, And Offset

7. ‘Ready Or Not’ Feat, Busta Rhymes

8. ‘Stay With Me’ Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, And Pharrell

9. ‘Stay With Me (Part 2)’ Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, And Pharrell

10. ‘Somebody Else’ Feat. Jorja Smith & Lil Durk

11. ‘Nothing More To Say’ Feat. 6lack & Donae’o

12. ‘Live My Best Life’ Feat. Snoop Dogg & Latto

13. ‘Lean On Me’ Feat. Swae Lee

14. ‘Day One’ Feat. Pharrell & Pusha T

Credit Photo: Simon Thirlaway