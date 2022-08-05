Dua Lipa takes the Barbiecore trend to another level with a sexy look

We expected a lot and received even more from the look of Dua Lipa for her presentation at the Sunny Hill Festival, the singer swept all eyes and everyone is talking about her sensual set, with which he took the trend to the next level barbie core. By the way, the most chanted song during her show was “Levitating”, but, in general, the entire audience was carried away with the successes of her Future Nostalgia album.

Maison Valentino for Dua Lipa

It is the second time in the year that valentine is once again a trend for impacting us with its collections where the color pink is the protagonist, which makes it clear to us that Pierpaolo Piccioli, its creative director, always renews the path of barbie core.

It is worth mentioning that, if like us, you loved the appearance of Anne Hathaway in the Haute Couture Fashion Week where she was in the front row wearing an intense and shiny color from the Italian firm, you are going to adore the set of Dua Lipabecause it has the same sparkles.



Photo: Instagram @sunnyhillfestival

the whole look valentine was made up of thousands of colored sequins hot pinkwhen leaving the stage she was wearing a long cape that she immediately took off to stay in a half-cup bustier and a bow detail in front, together with a miniskirt with a slit on one side, which was detachable and she also took it off in the final part of the show.

All this accompanied by long gloves and ankle boots in tone rose from the design house. Her hair had subtly defined waves and her makeup was framed by her unique cat eye liner, shadows with subtle roselike her lips, where she wore a lipstick with a matte finish.

The singer shared on her Instagram what was behind the design of her costume, the tests she had, the fabric samples and the sketches to create it.

Her stylist is the Italian Lorenzo Posocco, it is he who is behind the striking costumes that the singer has used during the presentations of her last tour and there is no doubt that he is doing a magnificent job.

