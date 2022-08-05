Criticism for Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and more for the use of their private jets

“Polluter and Criminal”another tweeted about the director steven spielbergaccused of taking a 28-minute flight.

Countless humorous memes, photos and videos circulated mocking Taylor Swift after the publication on Friday of an analysis by the Yard marketing agency, which classified it as “the most polluting celebrity of the year”with 170 flights since the beginning of the year.

image.png

Yard relied on data from the “Celebrity Jets” Twitter account, which tracks celebrity flights through public online data.

jack sweeney, a 19-year-old student, launched this account. It started in June 2020 following the private jet of Elon Musk and now he has 30 accounts tracking sports stars, the Meta boss, mark zuckerbergand even Russian oligarchs.

“In Europe, three quarters of these flights could be made by train,” he denounces William Todds, executive director of Transport & Environment, which brings together European NGOs in the sector.

The airline sector is responsible for between 2% and 3% of global CO2 emissions but, according to a report by Transport & Environment, published in May, flights cause a carbon footprint per passenger between 5 and 14 times higher than flights commercial and 50 times higher than the train.

Some stars reacted to the pressure on social networks. Last week, a spokesman for Taylor Swift told the press that she “regularly lends her jet to other people.” “Attributing most or all of these flights to him is totally wrong,” she details.

the rapper Drakenoted for a 14-minute flight between Toronto and Hamilton, responded on Instagram that the plane had been moved to park elsewhere, “no one was on board,” he claimed.

image.png

“Even worse if it flew empty,” he says. Beatrice Jarrige, project manager of the Shift Project association. Jarrige hopes this social media movement will turn into a political action.

“It is not about totally prohibiting flights, but it is necessary that the richest make an effort to sober up,” he says, advocating investments in the railway.

For Todts, jet owners should, at a minimum, require that they run on biofuels instead of kerosene, as this would encourage aircraft manufacturers to develop these technologies.

In September 2021, the business aviation industry deemed these sustainable fuels “key” to achieving the 2050 carbon neutrality target.