Christopher Nolan’s bombshell that will change the world forever

The short trailer shows black and white footage of Cillian Murphy What J. Robert Oppenheimer intertwined with great explosions of fire. At the beginning of the trailer you can hear Emily Bluntwho plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, say: “The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your moment».

The trailer launches online after debuting exclusively in theaters ahead of screenings of nopethe new movie jordan peele. Notably Oppenheimerin addition to portraying a milestone in the history of the world, is a milestone in itself since it is the first black and white film shot in IMAX.

Oppenheimer is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert OppenheimerPulitzer Prize winner, Kai Bird and the deceased Martin J Sherwin. Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist whose work at the manhattan project led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6FmYckVNt0



Christopher Nolan He is at the helm of the project, as well as being behind the script and in the producing chair alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The film hits theaters on July 21, 2023. A production that took place in New Mexico, California and New Jersey.

As usual in Nolan’s films, the project involves several famous actors. In this case, the cast is made up of Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh. Without a doubt, a film that is worth a lot just for the number and stature of its performers.