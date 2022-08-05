Christian Bale “will disappear for a while” after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Film and Television

Christian bale He has an extensive acting career that dates back to the 1980s, with ‘Empire of the Sun’ by director Steven Spielberg, and continues to the present day with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder”However, he mentioned that “it will disappear for a while” once the movie hits the screens.

Bale joined the cast made up of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson Y Russell Croweunder the direction of Taika Waikikito give life to ‘Gorr the Butcher God’ who will be the antagonist in this installment of Marvel.

See also: Take note: These are 3 films that will hit Colombian theaters in July



The interpreter of ‘Batman’ and ‘American Psycho’ mentioned during an interview with TotalFilm that will take an indefinite break after the movie, since it usually needs a recharge to give the maximum in the history of a new character. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he could not take a break and jumped from ‘Amsterdam’, directed by David O. Russell, to the new installment of the superhero universe.

“I usually need a lot of time between one and another because I can’t change course. I’m very slow”, Bale explained and added that it was fortuitous to shoot a film so close to the next one. “But the way things turned out, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I had to go directly from David’s movie to Taika’s. It was like a boom, boom. Straight to the other.” mentioned.

The actor’s recess would come after fulfilling the agenda of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which will be released in Colombian movie theaters on Friday, July 8. The fourth installment of Marvel is one of the most anticipated films of the year by lovers of the ‘God of Thunder’ and the cinematographic universe that sheltered the ‘Avengers’.

It may interest you: ‘Minions: A villain is born’ led the US box office after its premiere

Between drama and fantasy

Also, Christian Bale will be part of a story that mixes reality and fiction in ‘Amsterdam’of David Russell who directed ‘Escándalo Americano’ (2013) and ‘Joy’ (2015), set in the 1930s in the United States. The story will follow, faithful to the drama and romance, the story of three friends who witnessed one of the most notorious murders in the history of the North American country.

Russel’s production has a cast made up of renowned stars such as margot robbie, Anya Taylor Joy, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Timothy Olyphant and Taylor Swift. ‘Amsterdam’ will be released in November 2022.