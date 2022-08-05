Chris Harris considers that he did not receive a real opportunity in WWE



Former TNA/WWE star Chris Harris, appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. During the podcast the fighter was interviewed and He commented on the most relevant aspects of his time at WWE. He also explained why he believes that was never given a chance while he belonged to the ranks of the McMahon company. Below is the transcript of part of the interview, courtesy of Wrestlingnews.com

“I was there about a year, and from the beginning I saw different things. When I first went, people were excited to see me and didn’t want the news about me coming to the company to get out, it felt like a big deal. The creatives told me: ‘We have plans for you‘. And more stuff like that. I felt that maybe I had made the right decision.

But within a few weeks, I saw that there was no background in this and that it had not been thought of and that I was going to be one of the bunch, one of those with whom they don’t know what to do, and that’s how it was. I went out there in front of the public, there was no history or background of Braden Walker none of that. He had generic music, clothing and name, there was no reason for people to support me.



I still feel like it could have worked if they had let me fight, but even that was being taken away from me. Seconds and minutes before leaving, a producer changed the match for me. ‘You can’t do this and you can’t do that, so why don’t you try…’ I felt like they were laughing at me. I couldn’t go out there and be myself in the ring. It was very unfortunate and I felt like I could make the new character work, but the opportunity never came.”

