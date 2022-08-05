Cardi B’s blunt response to a Twitter user who said her daughter was autistic

Cardi B angrily responded to a Twitter user who said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, is autistic. The forceful response of the singer in defense of her daughter raised a strong controversy in the community of parents of children diagnosed with this disorder, since they do not consider it an insult but a condition. Despite the fact that several followers supported the interpreter of ‘Bodak Yellow’ in her claim, others consider that autism does not have to embarrass anyone.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in the outlets”, noted a Twitter user this weekend in a comment that has since been deleted. The 29-year-old rapper responded, “My daughter isn’t autistic… You can’t call her del, so all of you have to diagnose her with something. (…) Why do they talk about children?” Said the singer indignantly.

Many fans came out in defense of the interpreter. Some of the artist’s followers insisted that she stop feeding her haters. “Ignore them. Simple. They want to get to you and you let them”wrote one of the users. Another of the followers wrote to her: “Mommy, stop paying attention to them. That’s literally what they want.” But other netizens stressed that calling someone “autistic” should not be considered an insult. “You have every right to defend your daughter. I’m just trying to understand why saying a girl is autistic would be used as an insult.”wrote a follower. “I have two grandchildren with autism. They are my heart. I don’t know what made people call your daughter autistic, but it’s nothing to be ashamed of,” said another netizen.



Cardi B and her family

Cardi B has broken ground in traditionally male-dominated urban music to become the second solo female rapper to stay atop the Billboard chart and the first woman to win the Grammy for Best Solo Rap Album. Also, She is the mother of 3-year-old Kulture, and her 9-month-old son Wave, the fruit of her marriage to rapper Offset. This is not the first time that the singer has faced this kind of criticism. During a live on her Instagram account last April, the artist said: “There is nothing wrong with that disorder. I have friends who have autistic children. But my son doesn’t have that. So if I want to say ‘Don’t put that shit on my son’ I can say that, “said the rapper from the Bronx.

Recently Cardi B and Offset rejected the cyber bullying that has impacted them as a family and for which they refused to share the name of their son Wave during the first months of life. “We went through a lot of sad things with Kulture, terrible behavior that we don’t even go through with older kids,” said Cardi, who is a stepmother to Offset’s children from previous relationships. “So many people post cruel and disgusting things just to get a reaction from us.” The interpreter of “Like It” added: “We want to protect our feelings because we get very, very angry,” she said in an interview for Essence.