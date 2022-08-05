It is out today digitally, CD FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL 2 (Columbia Records / Sony Music), the highly anticipated new album by the multi-platinum producer and artist, winner of a Grammy Award, CALVIN HARRIS!

Funk Wav Bounces vol. 2 contains the new single STAY WITH ME in collaboration with international music giants JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, HALSEY And PHARRELL WILLIAMS. The song, which this week reached the Top 30 ofItalian radio airplayis characterized by a perfect melody to be danced on the dance floor during the holidays and sees for the first time the multi-platinum dj / producer collaborates with Justin Timberlake And Halsey. The collaboration with Pharrellalready present in the album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

The disc also contains the single Potion (https://youtu.be/FFV6t4Dl_zQ) in collaboration with the superstar Dua Lipa And Young Thug (over 100 million streams, 20 million views on YouTubeTop 20 of the world ranking of SpotifyTop 25 ofItalian radio airplayTop 30 ofEuropean radio airplay) and the song New Money feat. 21 Savage.

Calvin Harris, new album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” is out

This is the tracklist of Funk Wav Bounces vol. 2.

1. “Intro”

2. “New Money” Feat. 21 Savage

3. “Potion” Feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug

4. “Woman Of The Year” Feat. Stefflon Don, Chloe, And Coi Leray

5. “Obsessed” Feat. Charlie Puth & Shenseea

6. “New To You” Feat Normani, Tinashe, And Offset

7. “Ready Or Not” Feat, Busta Rhymes

8. “Stay With Me” Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, And Pharrell

9. “Stay With Me (Part 2)” Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, And Pharrell

10. “Somebody Else” Feat. Jorja Smith & Lil Durk

11. “Nothing More To Say” Feat. 6lack & Donae’o

12. “Live My Best Life” Feat. Snoop Dogg & Latto

13. “Lean On Me” Feat. Swae Lee

14. “Day One” Feat. Pharrell & Pusha T

Photo by Simon Thirlaway

Radio speaker, musician and collaborator of various national and international newspapers. He follows the Sanremo Festival since 1999 and the Eurovision Song Contest since 2014 as well as numerous other musical events. In twenty years he has made over 8,000 interviews with personalities from the world of music, sport and entertainment. In 2020 he published the novel “La Festa di Don Martello” and in 2022 “Galeotto fu il chinotto”.







