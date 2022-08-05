Calvin Harris ft. Charlie Puth, Shenseea: “Obsessed” (meaning & translation)

Not just any trio that on this first Friday in August gave us the catchy song “Obsessed“.

In fact, three well-known and beloved artists of the contemporary music scene worked on it: Calvin Harris, British born in 1984, Charlie Puth, thirty years old of American nationality, and finally Shenseeasinger-songwriter but also dancer Giamacaina of twenty-five.

The song belongs to the album “Funl Wav Bounces Vol. 2“By Harris, consisting of 14 tracks in which, as in the case of”Obsessed“, The voices of numerous singers are intertwined (such as, to name but a few, Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake, Young Thug, Savage And Pharrell) to give life to – as the album itself has been defined in its entirety – “the quintessence of summer“.

Meaning of the song

“Obsessed“Is a rhythmic song that starts immediately with the refrain in which the salient pivot of the song is contained: a man’s desire to be noticed by the person he loveswith whom he appears to have had an affair (“I miss you“,”I was once on top of your thoughts“), But who is now distant and distant, no longer interested in him even in the slightest (“You don’t even look my way“).

However, this desire of his almost turns into obsessionwhich he himself however reflects on the woman at the center of his thoughts, intensely wanting her to be obsessed with him.

In the first verse of the song, Shenseea’s words seem to respond to the ardor of her (ex?) Partner: she is a woman who does not want “to soak to a man“, But at the same time claiming to need”a great man“, Which in some respects seems to have found, as can be understood from the next verse sung again by Puth (“But now someone is taking your time“).

Finally, the last part of the song asks a key question: “where is the love?“.

Probably not in the heart of the girl from this song. Or at least, not aimed at him who – and – craves it.

Translation of the text

[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]

I miss you every single day, but you don’t even look my way

I really wish you were obsessed with me

I miss you every single day but you don’t even know my name

I really wish you were obsessed with me

[Verso 1: Shenseea]

Not the usual decaf, weh do you make a mix? (No)

Spinel? I get you high like weed (Hey)

Replacing feelings with a bad Louis V (Woo)

Suh, G, I tell you that you made the money (Yeah)

Obsessed with my beautiful pink flesh

When I’m out, he’s not under pressure

A sexy girl’s body appears to live in Gemini

I’m not going to soften myself to a man, I’m not old enough

No, oh, the man is stressed out by the boys

I can do without them because I have my toys, yes

All of you blacks are dogs

The way you get this pussy up with you and your paws

Woi, I need a big man (Big), Aston Martin (Oh)

One big mansion (Yeah), no apartment (Oh yeah)

I keep it running, but it’s loved

High hopes but it’s all in vain, yes

[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]

I miss you every single day, but you don’t even look my way

I really wish you were obsessed with me

I miss you every single day but you don’t even know my name

I really wish you were obsessed with me

[Verso 2: Charlie Puth]

You don’t even notice when I land in the city

I was once on top of your thoughts

My hope, that you held close to you when you were with me

But now someone is taking your time

Baby, I’m waiting for you to come to your senses

You say you need me, tell me, what are the possibilities?

[Interludio: Shenseea & Charlie Puth]

Nah, oh, hey

Yes Yes Yes Yes.

Baby, nah

Baby, nah

[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]

I miss you every single day, but you don’t even look my way

I really wish you were obsessed with me

I miss you every single day but you don’t even know my name

I really wish you were obsessed with me

[Outro: Shenseea & Charlie Puth]

Yes, ah, oh

Yes, ooh, yes (Ooh, yes, yes)

Yeah, (Whoa), uh

Yes, where is the love, baby?

Ah (Ah), ah (Ah)

Ah (Ah), ah (Ah)

Ah (Ah), ah (Ah)

Ah (Ah), ah (Ah)

–

What do you think of this song and the meaning of its lyrics? Let’s compare in the comments!