Avengers-Endgame-final | The alternate ending of Avengers: Endgame, sadder and more disheartened | CHEK

avengers endgame It was the culmination of ten years of Marvel Cinematic Universe, a whole decade telling an exciting story, with different characters that ended up capturing the affection of the audience. Although the final film was received in a bittersweet way by the fans, the original ideas for the script would have been more tragic.

In the final film, both Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed themselves to save humanity, while Captain America went back in time and aged appropriately. Although several heroes survived and humanity was saved, many fans cried at the sacrifice of the main heroes. But in first ideas when the script was just being written, the directors of the film, the Russo brothers had a more radical idea: that the first six Avengers (Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye and Hulk) They were the ones who sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

LOOK: The Avengers are back! Marvel confirmed two new movies for 2025

The brothers, on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, admitted that they toyed with this idea, but thought it would be too cruel to fans:

“We thought it was too aggressive that the audience wouldn’t be able to process it, and that actually choosing one or two characters to be sacrificed throughout the movie could give moments throughout the movie where the action could stop and then you could have an emotional catharsis, and then continue with the narrative and then have more emotional catharsis.”

The writers toyed with the idea of ​​making the final sacrifice to save the universe, but they didn’t know how to make the film reach a satisfying climax. In the end, they opted to split the original Avengers in half, to still have the favor of the public. And it worked, since with the surviving Avengers they were able to direct the next phase and introduce new characters (such as Hulk with She-Hulk and Hawkeye with Kate Bishop). Because the reception to Phase 4 has been so divisive, it’s been a good idea, in the long run; still to several of the original characters to load the following phases.

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) starred in “The Avengers”. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Lorena Obregón and Alvaro Treneman bring us 10 recommendations for movies, series and documentaries to celebrate diversity for Pride month, do you dare to see them? or what movie or series is missing?