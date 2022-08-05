After the storm Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

Will Smith he did not have a good Sunday despite having won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film king richards, where he plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Halfway through the ceremony, Smith rose from his place in a rage and walked up to the stage to slap Chris Rock, who had just made a joke about the hair of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife. Enraged, the actor returned to his place while Rock tried to soften what happened with such effectiveness that it made us doubt if what we had just witnessed was part of a sketch funny. Once in his seat, Smith shouted to show his anger and make it clear that he was not acting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.





Paul Morigi | Getty Images



After that it was all confusion. And even more so when Smith was announced as the winner in the category in which he was contending. Upon receiving the award from him he cried and talked about being a “vessel for love” and the challenges he has had to face in the industry. He talked about the advice Denzel Washington had given him on the commercial break (“Be careful: at your highest moment when the devil comes for you”) and apologized to both the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not Chris Rock.

After the ceremony, the actor was seen dancing happily with his statuette at the party of Vanity Fair.

Today the media woke up with the image of the day: Will Smith hitting Chris Rock. Besides, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Hollywood issued a statement announcing that it is exploring “actions and consequences” before the acts of the actor and that condemns all kinds of violence.

A few hours ago the actor made an apology public through his Instagram profile:

“LViolence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Teasing at my expense is part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of place and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, to the producers of the show, to everyone in attendance and everyone who watched it around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my (production) King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has tarnished what has been a wonderful journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.”

The post does not have the number of likes enabled, nor does it allow comments.

So far Chris Rock has not commented on Smith’s post.