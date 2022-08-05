3 most viewed NETFLIX movies in the HISTORY of the platform and still available to watch

Although it was recently reported that Netflix is going through an economic crisis, because it has lost a large number of subscribers, at present it is still the platform most popular streaming worldwide and one of the main reasons for this is that it has released original productions that have been very successful, such is the case of the following filmswhich are the more views on the history of this service and that are still available to see, so they are unmissable.

two of these films have surpassed 300 million views in less than a year since they hit Netflixwhile one of them remained for some years as the most watched on the platform being viewed more than 250 million times.

Related news

These films are for all types of audiences, as they cover various genres, such as action, comedy and even suspense. It is worth mentioning that they are starring actors such as Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Sandra Bullock. It is so you must see these films what are the more views on the history of Netflix And continue available on the platform.

Most viewed Netflix movies in the history of the platform and still available to watch

Action film in which an Interpol agent will have no choice but to team up with the most famous art thief of all time to capture the most wanted art thief of the present, and as if that were not enough, she is a seductive and dangerous woman. Although it arrived in the last months of 2021, the film quickly positioned itself in the public’s taste and became one of the most viewed in Netflix history due to its stellar cast made up of Dwayne Johnson. Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

This black comedy has as its plot the discovery of two mediocre astronomers, because in a few months a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth and they must warn humanity of the danger that is coming through the media. However, few believe in them, so they will have to face powerful people to try to get the attention of the population. It features performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and Jonah Hill. In addition to being a great success on the platform, this production was considered for the recent Oscars in the categories of Original Screenplay, Editing, Original Music and Best Photography.

Drama and suspense film that narrates the tense situations that a mother and her children must go through who must wear blindfolds all the time, this is because if their eyes are uncovered they will be attacked by strange forces that are causing mass suicides around of the world, generating chaos and decreasing the population. It stars Sandra Bullock. In 2018, this movie became the most watched on Netflix, until 2021, when ‘Don’t look up’ and ‘Red Alert’ were released.