Will Smith: The actor’s response after the Academy banned him from attending the Oscars for ten years

Actor Will Smith assured that “you accept” Y “respect” the veto approved by the Hollywood Academy, which will prevent him from attending all the events it organizes, including the Oscars, for the next 10 years.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” he said in a brief statement sent by his representative to the US media.

The veto, which will last more than a decade, was approved by the Board of Governors of the Academy as a sanctioning measure for the slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock during the awards ceremony. oscars 2022.

“Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend, physically or virtually, any of the events or programs of the Hollywood Academy, including, but not limited to, the Oscars,” Academy President David Rubin announced in a letter. its CEO, Dawn Hudson.

WILL I STILL BE ELIGIBLE?

The terse statement does not specify whether the actor is still eligible for award nominations. Permanent expulsion from the organization, another sanction on the table, was automatically ruled out when Smith himself resigned his Academy membership last week.

In this way, Smith avoided being forcibly expelled, as happened in the cases of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Adam Kimmel and Roman Polanski, all of them accused of serious sexual crimes.

Just a week ago, the actor announced that he was leaving the Academy after describing his performance at the 94th Oscars as “shocking, painful and inexcusable.” Smith took that position two days after a disciplinary file was opened.

THE CONSEQUENCES OF YOUR MISTAKE

The Academy, which brings together almost 10,000 members of the audiovisual industry, then urged him to issue a written statement about his controversial slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars, after he joked about Smith’s wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

More than a week later, reactions to the event continue to make headlines, including in British tabloids such as The Sunwhich states that Smith has checked into a rehab clinic to manage his stress.

Also, Netflix and Sony have suspended the production of the two films, “Fast and Loose” and “Bad Boys 4”, which he was going to star with them.

Regarding the Academy’s response, its directors have admitted that “they fell short” by letting the actor continue at the gala and accept an award. “We were not prepared for something unprecedented,” they noted. (With information from EFE)

