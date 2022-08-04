Unrecognizable Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in ‘Gaslit’, the new Starzplay series

The first images and the advance of the Gaslitthe limited series and with a great casting that will be released on sunday april 24 on STARZPLAY streaming in Europe, Latin America and Japan, as well as on all STARZ platforms in the United States and Canada. STARZPLAY has released the first images of the highly anticipated political thriller highlighting the dramatic transformation the actors underwent to take on the real-life characters.

Gaslit is a modern take on the Watergate scandal that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who help commit his crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire rotten company. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A great personality and a woman who never stays quiet. Martha is a famous Arkansas socialite and the wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party affiliation, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – but hopelessly in love with his famous wife – he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President. “Gaslit” also stars Dan Stevens as “John Dean,” Betty Gilpin as “Mo Dean,” Shea Whigham as “G. Gordon Liddy” and Darby Camp as “Marty Mitchell.”