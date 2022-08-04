Transfer of Jorge Sánchez with Ajax is not tied – Sniper

IT’S NOT CLOSED

If so complicated it is not. But it is enough for someone to reveal a negotiation in progress for the sheep to go out and assure that “it is already done”, that they already have a house in their new city, that they only need the dog to give the go-ahead and a series of fantasies that they do not have. finish. What I am telling you is what happens without playing Nostradamus. So here I go with Jorge Sánchez.

Ajax did look for the America and he already put interest on the table to catch him before the World Cup. Even the winger knows about the offer and is very enthusiastic, he wants to leave now, because he knows that these opportunities do not happen twice.

However, in El Nido they are not in a hurry to sell it, on the contrary, they know that it will be a starter in the World Cup and the only thing that can happen is that it will be listed if it surprises, so that they can sell it later at a better price. In addition, without Jorge they are left naked in the right sector at the rear.

Sánchez, his representative Lalo Hernández, and the board headed by Baños and González Iñárritu, are working against the clock to find the best solution for everyone, but that does not mean that his move to Ajax is already closed.

Something similar happens with the Cachorro Montes and the offer that Dynamo Moscow made to the royals and that my compadre Rubén Rodríguez already shredded. The kid wants to, but the Mexican team is still not satisfied with the proposal. Thus the situation.

GO FORWARD NOT TO LOSE

Several were surprised because many games were brought forward this midweek even though they were from Day 16, but everything has a coherent explanation.

As this tournament is so short due to the Qatar World Cup, Date 16 turns out to intersect with FIFA Date, so the Meme X League gave the consent so that the teams that agreed could advance these games in order to that on the designated dates they did not lose the selected ones, because by regulation they have to lend them to their selections. This permission will continue and thus we will see various games advanced.

THE MOST STRAIGHTENED

What a mess that caused that if some players from University they traveled to Barcelona in first class and others in economy, but my friends at RECORD already told you what really happened and that it was not done to discriminate against anyone, but because they did not all fit together. As simple as that.

That’s why I hope that Palermo and Marquito García lose their courage, because they were the most pissed off because of the anger that was generated, that they better enjoy and be thankful that they took them.

By the way, let me tell you that the administrative part of the entourage arrived in Barcelona earlier to check that everything was ready to receive the team. Of course, the Puma Mayor, my friend Inge Silva, arrives until the weekend.

GET SPEED

Henry Martin does not want to be left behind on the issue of the World Cup call and they tell me that he does not want to ‘delegate’ his place to Qatar in these last few months before the final call. Until now Santi Giménez took advantage of him, but he did not throw in the towel and has gradually returned to a positive streak of goals.

Shrimp that falls asleep is carried away by the current and the American striker does not lose the illusion. In matters of contract with the Eagles he still has a valid agreement, so it is time to surrender or surrender without worries more than that of the Mexican National Team.

AGGRESSION WITHOUT TV

And on the way out so that the Meme X League doesn’t escape, this one doesn’t even take Obama, only El Franco.

It turns out that at the end of the game between Juarez and Atlético de San Luis, the border coach went with everything to the assistant Leal del Aleti and here is the proof. One more from Hernán, just like the one he did to Piojo.

