This is what we know about the possible disappearance of content on the platform – El Financiero

Following the announcement that the film batgirl It will not be released in theaters or on streaming platforms such as hbo max Some questions remained about the company, which has recently removed other titles as part of its contentsalthough what seems strange is that did it quietly and not as part of the series and films that come and go every month.

After the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc it seems that they are looking for reduce costs and avoid paying taxesare at least one of the possible reasons behind the decision, since they would try not to have payment obligations for low-performing securities, according to Variety.

What are the movies that left HBO Max without notice?

Some content exclusive to the service is no longer available, such as six Warner Bros films. The first one is Moonshotstarring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, who disappeared three months after inclusion as part of the catalog.

Melissa McCarthy comedy, superintelligenceis another of those affected, like the new version of Robert Zemeckis of the witches, starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock, which even hit theaters. They add up An American Pickle with Seth Rogers locked down Y Charm City Kings.

Also, the premiere of House Partythe SpringHill project, the company of LeBron James and Maverick Carter, was deleted from the calendar, although it was originally planned to arrive on July 28. The series are not saved, since the HBO original Vinyl is also not available.

Previously the company confirmed the titles that would come out in August, among the main ones the eight original films of Harry Pottereven though they enter Room Y Former Machine.

Possible mass layoffs

Even though this August 4 is planned to give a quarterly earnings report of the company –which arrived in the United States in May 2020 and in Latin America in July 2021– TheWrap assured that they would be preparing mass layoffs in the staff, even going as far as the 70 percent. Although the information has not been confirmed, relatives say they fear losing their jobs, so they are already looking for new options.

If this were to happen, it would imply that the platform would reduce its original productions. It was the father of the bridewith Diego Boneta, one of the most viewed titles in recent weeks.