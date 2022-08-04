This is what John Krasinski and Emily Blunt look like as The Fantastic Four

This is what John Krasinski and Emily Blunt look like as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in Marvel’s Fantastic Four… in this fan-art

One of the most anticipated moments by the Marvel fandom is the arrival of The Fantastic 4 at UCM. With an expected reboot underway with Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) at the helm, there are many who want John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as the new Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Since the reboot was announced in 2019, many followers have thought of Blunt and Krasinski, who are married in real life, give life to one of the most iconic couples …

Now, a fan has shared some cool fan-art that imagines the tandem of actors turned into Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. They are not the only ones, as the poster is completed with Liev Schreiber (‘Ray Donovan’) turned into the Thing and with Dacre Montgomery (‘The Gallery of Broken Hearts’) playing the Human Torch. The design undoubtedly evokes the film version directed by Tim Story in 2005 and starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis…