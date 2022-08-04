This is how beautiful Violet Anne looks today, the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

In the year 2004 Jennifer Garner He is related to his co-star Ben Affleck, in the movie Daredevil or Temerario in Spanish. The relationship of garner with his co-star and co-star was an instant sensation, however, it was months before a paparazzi managed to get a photo of the two as a couple. Public relations for both stars denied the relationship, until their public appearance at a Boston Red Sox game. When rumors about the pregnancy of garnerthere were also repeated negatives about it.

On Jennifer Garner’s 33rd birthday, Ben Affleck He proposed to her with a 4.5-carat diamond ring and the couple married on June 29, 2005, in a surprise ceremony held at the Parrot Cay resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands. December 1, 2005 Jennifer Garner gave birth to her first daughter, Violet Anne Affleck. Then they also had Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck in 2009 and then came the youngest, Samuel born in 2012.

Returning to the subject of Violet Anne Affleck In recent days, the young woman was on everyone’s lips because of the great resemblance she has to her mother Jennifer Garner. At the moment the daughter of Ben Affleck she is focused on her studies and doesn’t seem to be interested in acting like her mother or father.

Violet Anne Affleck She is very beautiful, just like her mother. Jennifer Garner, she has the same nose, mouth and eyes, in addition to the charming dimples that form on her cheeks when she smiles, they even both wear glasses. The young woman leads a life totally away from the spotlight, she does not have social networks, at least with her name. The daughter of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garner She has never been seen at events with her parents, nor on red carpets or at the awards ceremony. The only images that exist have been only those captured by the paparazzi on many occasions.

When the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck A few days ago, in a chapel in Las Vegas, in a fairly private ceremony attended only by his children. The only one who was not present was the daughter of Jennifer Garner, violet Anne Affleck and this was because, according to close sources, they said that violet he has extreme loyalty to his mother.