This is how beautiful Violet Anne looks today, the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

In the year 2004 Jennifer Garner He is related to his co-star Ben Affleck, in the movie Daredevil or Temerario in Spanish. The relationship of garner with his co-star and co-star was an instant sensation, however, it was months before a paparazzi managed to get a photo of the two as a couple. Public relations for both stars denied the relationship, until their public appearance at a Boston Red Sox game. When rumors about the pregnancy of garnerthere were also repeated negatives about it.

On Jennifer Garner’s 33rd birthday, Ben Affleck He proposed to her with a 4.5-carat diamond ring and the couple married on June 29, 2005, in a surprise ceremony held at the Parrot Cay resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands. December 1, 2005 Jennifer Garner gave birth to her first daughter, Violet Anne Affleck. Then they also had Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck in 2009 and then came the youngest, Samuel born in 2012.

