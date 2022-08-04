They will send medical brigades to remote communities due to the lack of medical interns – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The Secretary of Health, Fernando Sandoval, reported that brigades will be sent to the towns in the mountainous area, which do not have basic doctors and will no longer receive interns due to the violent conditions. “We are going to be sending brigades to stay 20 days a month and then to rest for ten days.”

I add that in each municipality the presence of two medical brigades is estimated, which will be an immediate attention measure, but there is an open call for graduated doctors who wish to occupy one of the bases in the mountain area.

The secretary expanded that they are trying to work so as not to neglect the attention to municipalities where attention is needed, which is why it was determined that the brigades be carried out.

It is worth mentioning that as of this August 1, no intern from the Faculty of Medicine of the Uach went to the risk areas in remote communities.

Among these areas is San Juanito, Bocoyna, where Massiel Mexía, an anesthesiologist at the IMSS Bienestar Hospital in that place, was deprived of her life.

After this event, interns from several universities demanded that they not be sent to remote communities or where there had been incidents of violence, after which the SSE issued a list of 31 places that will no longer have medical interns.

In turn, the director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Uach, Luis Carlos Hinojos, said that this SSE measure benefits interns who were exposed in remote places, adding that they will continue to work in coordination with the state agency.

Among the commitments of the SSE is that university students form part of tables with the Secretary of Public Security of the State to expose problems and solutions.