The role that Keanu Reeves will play in the long-awaited Martin Scorsese series

The talented Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to lead the cast of Devil in the White City with production from Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Attention!

Keanu Reeves. Martin Scorsese. Leonardo Dicaprio. What can go wrong? We are talking about Devil in the White Cityan ambitious project where the actor from Matrix Y John Wick will leave the world of Hollywood Kung Fu, to immerse himself in a historical story based on the homonymous novel by American journalist Erik Larson, which recounts what happened at the 1893 World’s Fair held in Chicago to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Christopher Columbus to America.

In that context Keanu Reeves will lend his body and all his histrionic abilities to Daniel H Burnham, a visionary architect from Chicago in 1893 who at the same time proves to have an important character as he is a truly demanding professional. The events of the event are seen through the eyes of Reeves’ character and his colleague Frederick Law Olmsted.

Leonardo Dicaprio bought the rights to the book in 2010 and the “okay” for its arrival on the screen of the streaming platform Hulu with an announcement today on the occasion of an event of the Television Critics Association of America. the iconic manager Martin Scorsese He is also part of this project but this time as a producer, a function that the protagonist will also fulfill Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves arrives in the world of series

The truth is that the series Devil in the White City It has been in development limbo for 10 years and this news is a great step forward for these three proper names that have a great specific weight in the Hollywood film industry: Keanu Reeves, Martin Scorsese Y Leonardo Dicaprioget within range of completing what could be one of the best series in streaming history.

More information? The showrunner of the TV show will be Sam Shawcreator of the series Castle Rock Y Manhattanwho will also serve as executive producer along with those named Leonardo Dicaprio Y Martin Scorsese. The latter was going to direct the project in its previous feature film format that had the star of The wolf of Wall Street as the protagonist of the shipment. The pieces were located in the best possible way.

In that sense we can also highlight the director of the television show, Todd Fieldnominated for three Oscars for secret games (2006) and In the room (2001). After three months of negotiations Keanu Reeves joined this project that is gradually taking shape and seems to be one of the best bets of Disney for your streaming platform Hulu. !! Congratulations!!