The Cine a la Fresca de Requena continues in August

This month of August continues the cycle of Cine a la Fresca in our municipality.

Thus, on Thursdays August 4, 11 and 18 at 10:45 p.m., the town’s Patio de Armas will host the screening of three recent titles released on the big screen.

Specifically, this Thursday, August 4, you can see the film “Llenos de Gracia”, in which Carmen Machi plays a nun who in the mid-90s is sent to an orphanage in which the lives of the rebellious boys will change. who live there with the creation of an atypical soccer team.

For its part, on Thursday, August 11, it will be the turn of “Love and Thunder”, Thor’s latest adventure within the Marvel universe.

The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) in search of inner peace, must be interrupted in retirement by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks his extinction. To deal with it, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Finally, on Thursday, August 18, the last film of the saga directed by Santiago Segura arrives, “Father there is only one 3”, in which everything will happen to them before Christmas: the children will break a valuable figurine from the Nativity scene, Sara breaks up with her boyfriend and he wants to win her back with the help of his father-in-law Javier, Javier’s father-in-law and Marisa’s father arrives to spend the holidays after their recent separation… In short, the whole family will have a disastrous but endearing Christmas and that they can never forget.