Taylor Swift, Drake and the Kardashians among the celebrities who pollute the most with their private planes

Celebrities who use their private jets for short trips has become a contentious situation lately, especially since it raises an important issue regarding the pollution produced by this type of aircraft.

And it is that while the world literally burns and floods, the super-rich who make frequent use of their planes contribute a little more to mitigate their carbon footprint.

While outrage can go unnoticed on social media at times, data and research help raise awareness and hold people accountable.

Taylor Swift has topped a list of celebrities whose private jets have produced the most carbon dioxide so far this year, according to a new study.

UK-based sustainability marketing firm Yard shared a report last Friday revealing that The ‘Blank Space’ interpreter’s plane flew 170 times between January 1 and July 19, with a total of almost 16 days in the air.

Swift’s rep responded to the report in a statement saying, “Taylor’s plane is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to her is blatantly wrong.”

Members of the Kardashian family and Drake they are also among the top offenders when it comes to taking disproportionately polluting short flights.

Kim Kardashian’s private plane, for example, made 4 flights of less than 20 minutes in the last two months. While that of her half-sister, Kylie Jennerdid double.

On the other hand, behind Swift’s plane on Yard’s list was a plane belonging to boxer Floyd Mayweather and third on the list was Jay-Z.

For the study, Yard used data collected by @CelebJets, which tracks celebrity private jet travel.

And it may seem like they’re living an enviable lifestyle, having the option to fly whenever they want, but choosing to fly private actually has a huge environmental impact.

Keep reading: Kylie Jenner uses her private jet for a 17-minute flight

– Taylor Swift responds to criticism about her private jet after being the celebrity that pollutes the most

– Drake addresses criticism of his private jet’s 20-minute flights with no one on board