Selena Gomez proudly shows off her curvaceous figure! | News from Mexico

ITALY.- Recently, Selena Gomez received multiple critics after showing his curvy new figurebecause fans – accustomed to her slender figure – criticized her new image calling her “fat” and mocking her for not having flat stomach either thin legs.

However, she “killed them with her kindness” as the lyrics of one of her songs says and, instead of reacting defensively, the actress and performer simply commented that she felt comfortable with your body as it was, and he showed it by posing in a bathing suit.

A couple of days ago, Selena uploaded a TikTok, where she was seen relaxing enjoying a yacht ride during her holidays in italy. The artist was self-confident as she wore a black one-piece bikini.

Later, she uploaded another TikTok, wearing a bikini in different shades, where she made a video with trending audio in which she referred to the fact that he doesn’t care if his body doesn’t look like it “should”.