Rumbleverse: how to play for free and when does the Fortnite of fights come out

what caused Fortnite a few years ago is not even half normal, because yes, the battle royale from Epic Games has succeeded and is one of the games of the decade for different reasons, but many others have not had that luck.

And it is that there have been many who have tried to imitate that model of battle royale in which you fall you lootYou look for enemies, kill them, hide and try to come first in a hectic half hour.





But it is true that in recent months the pace of release of this genre has slowed down a bit and, today, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warzone and maybe PUBG They are still played today.

And it is Epic Games itself that wants to launch the summer 2022 bombshell with rumbleversethe new Iron Galaxy Studios that not only reminds Fortnite in terms of battle royalebut also in graphics.

The game was announced more than 7 months ago but get out of herenext August 11, and it is quite simple to understand: a party of 40 people to be beat up, literally.

The difference with Fortnite and others battle royale is that will bet on the melé combatfocusing entirely on close-quarter fights between multiple players with powers in the form of grappling and martial arts.

We will have several mechanics like locks, dashes or attacks consecutive, in addition to a kind of powers that we will be getting on the map. All this with a life and energy bar with its limits.

What’s next to crash on Twitch?

Although many times Twitch has nothing to do with a game being successful, it is true that streamers they amplify the release of a title a lot and we may see quite a few content creators play the Rumbleverse.

It is gratuitousfrom Epic Games (so it will have battle Pass, skins and all that kind of stuff) and you will have that little thing of going back to a battle royalealthough it is true that many people are tired of this genre.

Be that as it may, we will see what happens in a few weeks with one of the most anticipated releases in Epic Games.

How to play it for free