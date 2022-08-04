Robert Downey Jr., the great (financial) support of Armie Hammer after losing his acting career

Armie Hammer has made headlines again After almost two years out of the spotlight, for withdrawal from action After controversy erupted over accusations of abuse, sexual violence, and even cannibalistic practices. All this culminated in his representative agency breaking the contract with him.

And the reason for this return has been a rumor, first denied and then confirmedas you can see above, from another source, that the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor would be working right now What concierge at a Cayman Islands hoteleven combining it with other jobs to be close to their children and help keep them.

Vanity Fair has contacted a Hammer lawyer to ask his version, to which he replied: “I cannot confirm or deny this information because Armie has not referred to it. But I find it unfortunate that the media is talking about this as if he should be ashamed of having ‘a normal job’“.

Due to the speed with which this information has spread, many reporters have gone there to check if the rumors are true, which is why the actor would have gone to Los Angeles few days with his ex Elizabeth Chambers and their childrenaccording to the same source, to a property owned by Robert Downey Jr..

Add more, and it is that during these years, according to this source, Downey would have been an important financial support for Armie Hammerreaching the coast part of the rehabilitation that the actor followed for months in a center in Florida, and that had already completed earlier this yearaccording to his lawyer then.

Robert Downey Jr. also had his problems that led him to rehab

The ‘Iron Man’ actor could have been inspired by his own story of overcoming to now help another professional colleague. And it is that In the late 1990s, Robert Downey Jr. hoarded more headlines for their scandals than for his career as an interpreter.

In 1996 he was arrested and arrested for possession of a firearm and various drugsIn addition to reckless driving. It was then that entered for the first time in a rehabilitation process. at its lowest point also had strong financial problems like the ones Hammer is now going through.

In 1999, Downey stated in a trial for these crimes: “It is as if holding a gun with the barrel in my mouthwith my finger on the trigger to shoot, but still enjoying the taste of metal“.

