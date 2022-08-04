Kylie Jenner in the eye of controversy for her latest photos

The phrase “haters gonna’ hate” is something that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters They have very well learned. After many years being the closest thing to a royal family on social networks, the most famous clan in the world walks on lead feet with each publication they make. One of the ones that has screwed up the most times, luckily for the public, who doesn’t miss one, is Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the sisters has been criticized on so many occasions that we would not even know where to begin to tell you. From her clear blunders with Photoshop, through some other controversial ‘story’ and even for changes of look accused of ‘cultural appropriation’.

And, like every mortal human being, and despite holding the title of ‘queen of instagram, the youngest of the sisters continues to mess it up from time to time. Although a matter of hours ago she was the one who scolded Instagram, now it is her followers and her ‘stalkers’ who are berating her. The reason? The last photos of her. In them she appears in the laboratories of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin and, apparently, his presence and his knowing-being has not pleased the most knowledgeable ones. We tell you everything.

The controversial photos of Kylie Jenner in laboratories

In the selection of photos in question, Kylie Jenner appears in the laboratories of its cosmetics, in Milan. And, despite the fact that they shared them with all the illusion in the world judging by the text (“In the laboratory creating new magic for you, girls 💕. Better than ever”), his followers have not been as amused .

As you can see, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics does not appear in a single photo with the regulatory hat in all sterile territory, especially in a laboratory. And yet, handle ingredients like nothing happened. And that is precisely what has angered the vast majority of those present in their comments section. “Is not it supposed to You must wear gloves, a mask and your hair tied back in a hairnet?” asks one user rhetorically. “Is your hair included too?” asks another. “I just see a lot of lab standards not met“, affirms another. And, thus, 80% of the comments.

Oh, Kylie… “Haters gonna’ hate” but… Are they right?

