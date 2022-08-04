Kourtney Kardashian leaves ANOTHER clue she’s pregnant with new photo as fans think she’s having Travis Barker’s baby

KOURTNEY Kardashian may have missed another clue that she is pregnant.

And this particular clue could be good down to the last drop.

The reality star, who tried to get pregnant with her new husband, Travis Barker, recently shared a new article from her Poosh magazine on how to get more energy without caffeine.

She also shared a link to her story on her Instagram, including a photo of two cups of coffee, probably decaf.

Too much caffeine is a known no-no during pregnancy, and fans may speculate that Poosh’s new story has personal meaning.

KOURT’S EXPLANATIONS

Kourtney, 43, has released several clues in the past few days, including sharing various photos of herself covering a potential baby bump.

Jut after sharing the post about a caffeine-free lifestyle, Kourtney shared a series of snaps that covered her stomach with an oversized blazer.

Since her last photo shoot, The Kardashians star has sat on two vintage leather trunks.

She seemed to be wearing only the black and gray blazer, which hid her stomach.

Kourtney teased her long bare legs as she stretched and bent her feet.

She pulled her hair back except for two curls in front of her face.

Fans skipped over to the comments section and claimed the Poosh founder was hiding her baby bump with the seemingly oversized blazer.

One fan said: “Ms. Barker, I love the fit. What are you hiding? “

Another suggested: “The chief lady is pregnant.”

RAISE A LEG

Days earlier, the mother of three ditched the oversized clothes, but still positioned her body to cover some parts of her body in new photos.

Kourtney posted on Instagram two photos of herself in a shiny black leather dress with a large slit.

He crossed his legs in a peculiar way, making sure to cover his stomach and any possible bumps.

She also put her large sleeves in front of her stomach, further covering it.

Fans on Reddit reposted the images and started a discussion on the thread.

One person wrote: “I think she is pregnant.

“So this is just speculation and I can be 100% wrong, but I feel like it’s been moving lately. I think she is posting old photos but new to us, she hid her belly, herself ”.

“Don’t get me excited,” another fan replied.

One intervened: “Look at how she is sitting. Are you trying to hide a bump? “

FIGHTS IN PREGNANCY

On the family’s new reality show, viewers watched Kourtney struggle to have another baby.

Fans recently observed Kourtney’s bizarre methods as part of her attempts to become pregnant with a fourth child.

In one episode, he tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

She and her husband, Travis, also shared their struggles openly as Kourtney tried to conceive through IVF.

Kourt has three children: Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven, with his ex Scott Disick.

As for Travis, he also has two children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

