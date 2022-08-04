Kevin Hart talks about how Will Smith is, missing since his incident at the Oscars

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight during the red carpet of the premiere of DC League of Super-Petsmovie where kevin hart participates, the actor revealed how he is Will Smith after hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s alopecia Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Will has regrets about this, you know, he’s much better now and certainly much better than he was before,” he said. kevin hartwho confesses that he has been in contact with the winner of the statuette for Best Actor for the film king richard during all these months.

And he added that he does not want to judge anyone since they are both his friends: “I still love him very much [a Will]I love Chris too, and you can’t judge a person by one thing. Life goes on and people grow, give him the opportunity to do so, “he said.

“The only thing I hope is that the two of them find a way to reconcile about it and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This is not about talking about the past, it is about understanding the present and doing our best to move forward.” , finished the Hart.

Due to this aggression, Will Smith was punished by the Film Academy and will not be able to attend the Oscars for a period of 10 years.

“For a period of 10 years, beginning April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, the Academy Awards. of the Academy”, announced the president of the entity, David Rubinat that time.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband accepted the sanction: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” he declared after receiving the news.

In order to shelter from the press and overcome the scandal, the father of Willow He traveled to India to carry out a spiritual retreat and reconnect with himself after the unpleasant altercation.

To this day, he still has not reappeared on his social networks, where he used to be very active and has no professional commitment in sight.

